Make or break: Springform pan can be a difference-maker when baking
By Tom Harte
Now that it's fall and winter isn't far behind, it won't be long before people start wishing it were spring again. But not me. For me it's always spring, at least in my kitchen.
That's because my favorite item of kitchenware is the springform pan. Technically, the pan I favor is not a springform pan but a plain pan with a removable bottom. I agree with baking authority Rose Levy Beranbaum that such a pan is preferable to an actual springform pan because springs inevitably wear out.
In either case, the function of the pan is the same -- to make it possible to take out of the pan a cake which is too fragile to trust to the conventional method of turning it upside down and keeping your fingers crossed that it comes out in one piece. A pan with a removable bottom allows the sides to be separated from the base, thus eliminating the need to risk inverting the cake.
A cheesecake might be the best example of a cake needing such a special contraption, and this was just the use the late Pierre Franey was thinking of when he introduced the springform pan to New York Times readers back in 1980.
The pan he had in mind was made by Kaiser, a German metal goods company founded in 1919 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Kaiser to provide quality equipment to avid bakers like his wife. The company claims to have invented the springform pan, what it calls "the intelligent round cake pan," and is the world's largest manufacturer of them. They make 30 types, including one with a glass bottom that can double as a serving plate. Their inventory surely demonstrates the truth of culinary historian Alice Ross' observation that the proper pan can be as critical to a cake as the batter itself.
Though I've made my share of cheesecakes over the years, I've learned that it would be a mistake to think of the springform pan merely as a cheesecake pan. You can bake almost anything in it that you can bake in a regular pan, and not just cakes, for that matter. Consider, for example, the following dishes which, in my experience, turn out better in a pan with a removable bottom every time: Brownies, bar cookies, carrot cake, flourless chocolate torte, cornbread, gingerbread, coffeecake, bread pudding, deep dish quiche, ice cream cake, trifle, fruit tart, cobbler, meringue discs and lasagna.
Finally, the best way to ensure a symmetrical result when preparing a layer cake is to assemble and fill the baked layers inside a springform pan.
Clearly, with the right kind of pan, spring can be popping out all over your kitchen any time of year.
Mexican Lasagna
ÂTOM HARTE ~ photos@semissourian.com
I wouldn't try this recipe, adapted from cookbook author Katie Workman, in any pan other than a springform.
* 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
* 1 large onion, chopped
* 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
* 2 teaspoons chili powder
* 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
* 1 can (28 ounces) chopped tomatoes
* 1/2 cup tomato paste
* 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) white beans
* 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) black beans
TOM HARTE ~ photos@semissourian.com
* 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) kidney beans
* Salt and pepper
* 2 1/4 cups frozen corn
* 4 1/2 cups coarsely chopped spinach
* 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas
TOM HARTE ~ photos@semissourian.com
* 3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
* Cilantro
* Sour cream
* Salsa
Heat oil over medium heat, add onion, cumin, chili powder and garlic, then saute until onion is softened. Drain tomatoes and stir into mixture with 1/2 cup reserved juice and tomato paste. Stir in beans, drained and rinsed, season with salt and pepper, and simmer until heated thoroughly. Add corn and spinach, stirring until spinach is wilted and ingredients are blended and thoroughly heated. Place one tortilla in the bottom of a 9-by-3 inch springform pan which has been sprayed with cooking spray. Spread 1 1/3 cup of the bean mixture evenly over the top and sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat with five more layers. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes until heated through. Let stand five minutes, cut into wedges, garnish with cilantro and serve with sour cream and salsa.
Comments
More to explore
-
For a good cause
-
Governor appoints Almandoz to state commissionMary Jane Almandoz of Cape Girardeau was appointed Friday to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission by Gov. Mike Parson. Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she...
-
Judge rules Scott County official's Facebook posts off limits in court case1A judge Friday barred a plaintiff's attorney in a sex discrimination case from questioning a Scott County official about his past Facebook posts, which have been described as sexist and vulgar. At a hearing in the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape...
-
VintageNOW fashion show set for next weekend: 'it truly is so important to the Safe House'With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet. The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape...
-
Aint Misbehavin: River Campus production encapsulates a piece of the African-American experienceMusic and theater lovers had the chance to hear a number of jazzy tunes Thursday evening when "Ain't Misbehavin'" premiered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Cast member and Southeast junior Anthony Michael Shepard of St. Louis...
-
Condemnation process frustrates Cape council members4Dilapidated, vacant buildings have turned some Cape Girardeau city blocks into neighborhood eyesores and left City Council members frustrated over the lengthy condemnation process. "The frustration is the amount of time it takes to get it done,"...
-
Chaffee German Days finale: 'This is festival seasonMonitoring homemade bratwursts and burgers on his grill Saturday during German Days in Chaffee, Missouri, The German Cook Christian Voigt said with a big smile, This is festival season. It was the end of Chaffees two-day annual festival...
-
-
-
Saint Francis Foundations first Color DashRunners and walkers came out to the Saint Francis Foundations first Color Dash on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Race coordinator Ashley Gentry said funds raised from the race go to the Dig for Life program which provides...
-
-
-
-
-
Practicing the Flute Solo
-
Vanessa Hill: Faith in God will get you through.If there is one thing Vanessa Hill from South Fulton, Tennessee, knows a lot about, its cancer. As a registered nurse, mom of three, and current patient of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, she has been on a journey with cancer on and...
-
Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church to celebrate 150 years of worshipA Bollinger County congregation will mark 150 years of worship Sunday, a milestone to be celebrated with an afternoon program complete with a noon meal, singing and a skit of the churchs history. Sargents Chapel Lutheran Church, near...
-
Cape County sales tax revenue flat with only slight increase over last year17Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the good news is the countys sales tax revenue hasnt decreased from where it was this time last year. The bad news, though, is it hasnt increased either. In fact, its almost exactly where it was...
-
Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car1A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55. The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who...
-
-
Cape city seeks to ditch West End Boulevard ditches7Cape Girardeau city officials want to ditch the ditches. Replacing drainage ditches bordering West End Boulevard is planned in conjunction with reconstructing the roadway from Rose Street to Bertling Street. But engineering the stormwater...
-
Judges set to hear cases at SEMO UniversityThe Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau. A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Halls Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Portion of Grandview in Jackson to be closed next week for water-line workA one-block section of Grandview Drive in Jackson will be closed to traffic next week while workers upgrade the water line along the street. The work between Highway 25 and Edgewood Road is scheduled to start Monday and will last until Oct. 18,...
-
Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet FridayThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest Friday at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage, but more than 11 feet below its most recent crest of 46.29 feet recorded June 12 and almost 14 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape city ready for hazardous waste collection3Households have plenty of hazardous waste, everything from fluorescent light bulbs and antifreeze to brake fluid and nail polish. Cape Girardeau residents will be able to safely dispose of that hazardous waste Saturday at Arena Park in what will be...
-
$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
-
Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption center3The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption...
-
All-inclusive playground project in Perryville receives $50,000Plans have changed for the $1 million all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Perryville, Missouris Robert J. Miget Memorial Park. But the now two-phase endeavor is coming along due to a recently acquired $50,000 from Perry Countys local...
-
Most read 10/9/19Southeast Missourian to allow pseudonyms on online comments again33The Southeast Missourian has made several changes over time in how it manages comments below articles online. Throughout, our goal has been to encourage a positive forum for people to engage ideas, connect and be entertained. At the same time, we...
-
Most read 10/9/19Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue7A wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had a medical issue, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/9/19Humane Society announces capital campaignThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held an event Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau to announce a new capital campaign aiming to raise 3.7 million dollars for the construction of a new animal adoption center.
-
Most read 10/8/19Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...
-
Business Notebook: Stooges for sale, saying goodbye to local legend Mike Shain1The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Two Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Dana's Hallmark opens, offers artisan merchandiseThere's a new Hallmark store at an old Hallmark store location featuring a new twist on merchandising. Confused? Keep reading for the translation. Dana's Hallmark opened in early August in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center in the former...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.