Vital Facts about Psychotherapy That You Need To Know

China is continuing to regulate the ESL market. As a result, it creates the maximum number of job openings for skilled and trained teachers. Those who have previous experience of teaching English as a foreign language can expect a high-paying job.

In a study, Forbes has found that 100,000 native teachers are teaching English in China. The article was published in 2012. But in last few years the number has increased even more as the country has continued to influence the ESL job market. In another study, it has been found that approximately 1000 native teachers are hired every month by different institutes in China. So it is fair to conclude that there are plenty of teaching jobs for Americans in China. Continue reading to know how foreigners can apply and get a job in China.

Find a Job Consultancy

Many companies offer job consultation services. You can find one by using google. Before selecting the best service provider do not forget to check their rating and review.

Get a Consultation

Once you have found a quality service provider, now it is time to book a consultation. Most of the meetings take place on Skype or similar type of video calling app. During the meeting, you have to discuss your qualifications, key skills, experience and job & location preference.

Attaining an Interview

After the consultation, the service provider will keep your preferences above all and they will match your skills and experience with the current teaching positions in China. After getting a suitable match they will schedule your interview. The interview with the school will take place on Skype. In case if you fail to crack it, they will again schedule interviews until you manage to crack one.

Sign the Contract Form

After getting a job your employer will send you a contract form. You have to go through it and understand its terms. If you are okay with it then in the next step you have to visit to the Chinese visa department in your country. The service provider will also help you with your visa application.

Landing in China

After signing the contract form and getting the job visa you are ready to visit to China. All the quality service providers also offer airport pick-up services. They will also help you to get temporary accommodations for living until you find an apartment you like.

Getting a teaching job in China can be overwhelming. But if you hire a quality job consultancy and put every step carefully then you get a suitable ESL job in China for sure. So this is all for today. Hope you have enjoyed reading the post. For any related question regarding the topic discussed today feel free to use the comment box below.