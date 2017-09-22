Cape, Jackson make right decision to pay for ACT test

Our area's two largest school districts, Jackson and Cape Girardeau public schools, have both decided to step in and pay for ACT tests for high school juniors.

ACT tests are vital for almost anyone entering college. The tests cost $45 per student, or $62 total if students take the writing test.

For many of our readers, $45 or $62 is not a big deal, but for some who live in or near poverty, that's a significant expense. Imagine you are a student from an impoverished family, and you have poured your energy into your studies. Imagine you quietly compare yourself to your peers and know you are every bit as smart as those who are near the top of the class. And imagine not being able to go to college because you couldn't scrape up enough money to take the ACT. Or imagine that you've done all that work despite a poor family life and managed to get B's and C's throughout your schooling when everything is stacked against you. You're not sure if college is for you, and asking your single mom for $65 seems like too much to ask, all things considered.

Both school districts have removed the fee and estimated the decision for poor students.

That's a good call.

In July, Gov. Eric Greitens signed a $4 million cut to education-evaluation funding, which ended a program that allowed all Missouri juniors to take the ACT once for free. That program began in 2015.

It would be a shame if an ACT fee would discourage anyone from attending college.

Students who come from poor backgrounds face enormous financial challenges and pressures. We're glad taking the ACT is not one of them.