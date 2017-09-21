Cape Kiwanis Chili Cookoff

Please join us for the first annual Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau Chili Cook-off. We'll have the competition at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct 7, 2017. Gates open to the public at 11am.

-- Advance tickets are $10 and include entry to the event plus two "beverage" tickets. --

We'll have many local teams attempting to prove they have the best chili.

Public ticket holders will cast the vote! We'll have prizes, games, 50/50 ticket raffle, music and plenty of fun.

River Eagle will help us out with adult beverages -- as a part of the ticket price and additional for sale.

Proceeds of this event will benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Program.

Cooking teams can set up at 7 am info@ www.capekiwanischilicookoff.com