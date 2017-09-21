- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)3
Cape Kiwanis Chili Cookoff
Please join us for the first annual Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau Chili Cook-off. We'll have the competition at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct 7, 2017. Gates open to the public at 11am.
-- Advance tickets are $10 and include entry to the event plus two "beverage" tickets. --
We'll have many local teams attempting to prove they have the best chili.
Public ticket holders will cast the vote! We'll have prizes, games, 50/50 ticket raffle, music and plenty of fun.
River Eagle will help us out with adult beverages -- as a part of the ticket price and additional for sale.
Proceeds of this event will benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Program.
Cooking teams can set up at 7 am info@ www.capekiwanischilicookoff.com