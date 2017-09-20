SEMO District Fair marks another fun, successful week

The last corndog has been served, and the cows have gone home.

The SEMO District Fair, which officially opened on a clear Saturday morning, Sept. 9, with its annual parade, came to a close eight days later on a clear night. There were plenty of beautiful days in between amid a variety of activities and entertainment. In fact, weather conditions in which the festivities played out had to be among the best in the 162-year history of the event.

Pleasant temperatures only added to the atmosphere evening after evening, whether you were watching the demolition derby on opening night or listening to musical acts such as the Charlie Daniels Band, Christian music performer Crowder or Blackberry Smoke during the days that followed. Weather can be a make-or-break factor for such events, and no one can argue conditions were ideal to make it a success. The states third-largest fair of the year went off without a hitch, and the final numbers should be good on all fronts.

According to fair advisory board member Darrell Aufdenberg, attendance numbers were on pace to hit 100,000 attendees, with total revenue expected to be between $1.3 and $1.5 million.

By all accounts, it appears the fair was a success. While many ribbons were handed out during the course of the week, we feel one last one needs to be awarded. Pete Poe and his many volunteers are to be commended for their attention to detail on such a big task. Congratulations; youve again earned Best of Show!

We also hope you enjoyed the Southeast Missourians coverage throughout the fair. There were photo pages in print and galleries online. Reporters focused on the Faces of the Fair this year, providing a look at several individuals with unique stories. If you missed any of the coverage, visit our website at semissourian.com.

Heres to another successful fair next September.