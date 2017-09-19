Cape Girardeau police department 9/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon at 9 Village Drive.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.

Assault

* Domestic assault and theft were reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.

Theft

* Theft was reported at 3007 Wisteria Drive.

Property damage

* Property damage was reported at 2847 Whitener St.