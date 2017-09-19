Grant symposium should be worthwhile presentation on former president

Cape Girardeau is full of history, and if you look around, you can find volumes.

One convenient, informative place to look is Heritage Hall, which houses the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Its there that Dr. Frank Nickell, an area historian and president of the Kellerman Foundation, recently has been mining some informative nuggets of local history, including how former president Ulysses S. Grant briefly established an office in Cape Girardeau during the Civil War. Yes, Grant, the famed general of the North, once walked our streets.

The local museum, founded by Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman in 2015, is putting the spotlight on Grant history in its annual exhibition, which opened Friday and will feature a symposium today. Nikell will detail Grants personal involvement with Southeast Missouri during the Civil War to open the days events at 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall. Greg Wolk, heritage resources coordinator for the Missouri Humanities Council, and Darrel Dexter will follow with presentations on Grant. A reception will be held at Heritage Hall from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Ever wondered what authentic Civil War music sounds like? Maybe not, but now you may be a little curious now that the subjects been broached. Find out with music by Cathy Barton and Dave Para from their album Civil War Music of the Western Border, which will follow at the Common Pleas Courthouse. Acclaimed Grant biographer Ronald C. White Jr. then will deliver the keynote address, Ulysses S. Grant: a Fresh Vision for American Leadership.

If youre a history buff or just wanting to open your mind to knowledge, this will hold some interesting insight into our 18th president from respected sources. Grant held office for eight years (1869 to 1877) shortly after the most tumultuous period in United States history. It will be interesting to hear the directions he wanted to pursue in the wake of such division.

The entire event is free. A big thank-you goes to the Kellerman Foundation not only for its commitment to the preservation of local history, but making it so readily accessible with interesting presentations to the public.