Business records 9/18/17
Bankruptcies
Bollinger County
|Devenport, Larry W.
|10677
|Thielemann, Joseph W. and Carolyn A.
|10730
|Ivey, Tina R.
|10759
Butler County
|Godwin, Cynthia A.
|10673
|Lampston, Alvin L. and Tina A.
|10679
|Jones, Crystal
|10692
|Hill, Rodney
|10693
|Anthony, Frank E. Jr.
|10697
|Kimbrow, Thomas E. and Carolyn S.
|10701
|Burkett, Jacquline M.
|10703
|Moffitt, Paula J.
|10704
|Roberston, Glenn A. Jr. and Bobbie L.
|10705
|Stover, Russell G. and Juneva A.
|10706
|Murphy, Alma J.
|10727
|Gill, Michelle R.
|10755
|Gross, Heather
|10757
|Nelson, Michelle L.
|10763
Cape Girardeau County
|Willis, Jerry W. Sonja M.
|10678
|Glastetter, Dustin J.
|10694
|Foster, Tiffany D.
|10696
|Wilson, Deborah S.
|10740
|Heise, Helen S.
|10746
|Baker, Megan R.
|10753
|Dixon, Lisa A.
|10766
|Rhodes, Lisa J.
|10772
|Louis, Joshua J.
|10773
|Darcy, Clifford H. III and Lisa G.
|10774
Dunklin County
|Corzine, Angela
|10722
|Cunningham, Sally
|10724
|Beaird, Paul and Linda D.
|10736
|Stonich, Cherrie
|10737
Iron County
|Gibson, Brenda K.
|10719
|Lancaster, Brian D. and Christine L.
|10749
Madison County
|Gordon, Travis V.
|10676
|Oberkirsch, Christopher R.
|10713
|Elrod, Jason R. and Courtney S.
|10717
|King, James T. and Nicole A.
|10762
Mississippi County
|Baker, Steven Arnold Jr. and Sondra L.
|10670
|Burns, Bobby J. Sr. and Linda A.
|10684
|Sprouse, Robert W. and Jessica L.
|10742
|Jones, Timothy W.
|10756
New Madrid County
|Hernandez, Shawn G. and Tammy A.
|10675
|Duggins, Blaise D. and Amy R.
|10690
|Waters, Sylvia J.
|10700
|Harrington, Thomas III and Stefanie
|10725
|Lerma, Maria M.
|10726
|Bickford, Elizabeth A.
|10754
Pemiscot County
|Gray, Jacob P.
|10681
|Gonzalez, Tammy
|10734
|Rose, Frankie S.
|10735
|Hood, Matthew and Kimberly
|10739
|Isaacks, James and Sara
|10770
|Amerson, Latarsha
|10771
Perry County
|Scamell, Steven M.
|10672
|Boxdorfer, Bernice E.
|10712
|Skivers, Clyde W. and Wilma M.
|10721
|Crites, Amber N.
|10751
|Bohnert, Richelle M.
|10767
Reynolds County
|Click, Eric F. and Sheena R.
|10708
Ripley County
|Roark, Andrew L. and Malinda S.
|10689
|Richmond, Jeremy C. and Angela M.
|10702
|Haynes, Raymond E. and Betty V.
|10752
Scott County
|Penrose, Lyman M. and Malichia C.
|10671
|Bersine, Staci K.
|10674
|Biggerstaff, Timothy D. and Michelle R.
|10686
|Benson, Latisha S.
|10698
|Shelton, Abbey D.
|10709
|Bryan, Linda J.
|10729
|Hoots, Carole D. and Charles R.
|10745
|Knuckles, Joseph A. and Sara N.
|10760
|Woods, Jason C.
|10768
|Hettenhouser, Ronald L.
|10769
Shannon County
|Perkins, Lindsay E.
|10741
Ste. Genevieve County
|Highley, Victoria A.
|10748
|Yount, Cody L.
|10750
Stoddard County
|Stuckey, Denver S. and Robin G.
|10682
|Morris, Michael A. and Charlotte Y.
|10688
|Borders, Bryan and Amanda
|10720
|Corzine, Jimmie L.
|10723
|Ketcherside, Jerrie A.
|10731
|Denton, Wanda D.
|10732
|Ray, Ashley M.
|10733
Wayne County
|Williams, Jacob E.
|10707
Tax liens
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens filed
Bailey, Charles H.
Seasons of Cape LLC
A&A Management Company LLC
Amos Development Industries
Cornerstone Countertops Inc.
HCS Construction Group LLC
Lincoln, Marsha J.
Magic City Fun Center LLC
McGuirk, Ashley
Merchapolitan LLC
Occupational Lab Partners LLC
Prestige Wireless Inc.
Schott & Co. PC
Lambrou, Thymios P.
Keystone Valley Inc.
Parks Automotive LLC
Chilton, Donny D.
Crandell, Alfred L. Jr.
Discount Corner Store LLC
Exceptional Care CDS LLC
Huff, Nicole Yvette
Illers, Donna
Lynn Flexo Supply Inc.
Missouri Upper Cervical Family Clinic
Progressive Dental Expressions
Quality Pest Control LLC
Red Foster LLC
Rhema Word Breakthrough International Ministries
Security Alarms of America
S 1M Inc. **F
S1M Inc. F
Wilson, Tiffany
Watson, Richard A., IRS
Welker, Alexander A., IRS (2)
Welker, Elizabeth T.
Tax liens discharged
Mattison, Christina (5)
Blue Diamond Sports Bar LLC
Carol Anns Candies LLC
Fischbeck, Timothy
Griswold, Ruth
JL Packaging Plus LLC
Litz Brothers Inc.
Main St. Station LLC
Smee, Tony L.
Taylor, Ronald E.
Turpin, Tesnie M.
Williams, Jennifer
Windbigler, Erin L.
Session, Curtis A. Sr. (2)
Progressive Dental Expressions (8)
Waits, Irene
Hendrickson, Betty D. (2)
Hendrickson, Larry R. (2)
S&T Enterprise Group Inc.
Taormina, Chris J.
Whiskey River (2)
Riverside Family Medicine
Harris, Linda (2)
Hughes, Kelly R.
Emery, Jesse K.
Smith, Shirley
A B Rhymer Inc.
Direct Media Solutions LLC
Dunn, Sandra D.
Howard, Matthew Blake
Kosky, Carletha S.
Platinum Performance Vet Inc.
Rohlfing, Jade
DAJ Inc., IRS
El Terero, IRS
Preferred Maintenance, IRS (2)
Richardet, Larry Ray, IRS (2)
Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS
Borgfield, Anthony C., IRS (2)
Scott County
Tax liens filed
Biddle, Sheri
Area 51 LLC
Bollinger, Daniel J.
Charter Communications Operating LLC
Coast to Coast Carports Inc.
Essentially Yours Industries Inc.
Garwood, Meredith H.
GetGo Audio LLC
Gomes, Antonio
Hylen, Christopher
Jones, Alan D.
Newell, Tommy D.
Perrien, Angela (2)
Seabaugh, Shawn E.
SGII Inc.
Shytle, Brian
Spectrotel Inc.
Sweet Cheeks Bakery LLC (2)
Woodstream Corp.
Affinity Maintenance Service
D&D Construction & Sale
Farrar, Richard D.
Hornback Enterprises LLC
Lufcy, Terry
Perkins, Johnie M.
The Knead
Crown Glass Co. LLC
Marshall, Victor
Bootheel Living Services
Hamm, Christopher
Hopper Roofing & Construction
Kinsey, Greg H.
Robinson, Sheila
Rogers, Niccolee G.
Lambrou, Thymios P.
Washington, Lonnie
Angel Wings Express LLC
Coleman, Shirley
G&D Communications Inc.
Gibbs, Glenda D.
Gregory, Janis
Robertson, Sandy D.
Scherer, Gabriel P.
Simply Frosted Inc.
The Amber Waves Range LLC
Turner, Corlin
Walker, Michael B.
Elliott, Theodore A., IRS
Crown Glass Company LLC, IRS
Mark Sander Construction Co. Inc., IRS
Tax liens discharged
Limited Store Operations LLC
Kinsey, Shawn R.
Watkins, John C.
Blissett, Michael
D&S Salvage Inc.
Ford, Eddie F. DCD
Davis, Ronald F.
Hurst, Ronnie J.
Blecha, Mitchell
Briggs, Randall Amos
Ealy, Brian R.
Lanvesco LLC
Nance, Lynn
Phil DeWitt Equipment Inc.
SEMO Shrine Club
Solutions Plus Consulting LLC
Tinnin, Brandon A.
Lufcy, Terry (5)
Copeland, Greg B.
Platinum Performance Vet Inc.
Satterfield Auto & Truck Sales
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, IRS
Thatch, Margaret J., IRS
Stoddard County
Tax liens filed
Brown, Lisa A.
Coast to Coast Carports Inc.
Essex OneStop
Hueckel, Alan Dean
Hueckel Investments
K&K Enterprises of Southeast Missouri
Poeppelmeyer, Charles William
SGII Inc.
Spectrotel Inc.
Topalli, Fatime
Woodstream Corp.
Bratcher, Dennie
Camp Allen Ministries Inc.
Greer, Bradley D.
Hodge, Logan R.
King, James Hartzell
King, Randall L.
Hodge, Michael
Bell, Christian L.
Hesters Heating Cooling & Supply
McClure, Jaqueline
Mitchell, Heather
Pro Comm
Friendship Baptist Church
Lynn Flexo Supply Inc.
Mirth, Patricia A.
Sanchez, Paul
Premier RTO
Yoder, Marilyn
Yoder, Steven J.
Tax liens discharged
Hodge, Logan R.
Limited Store Operations
Hilltop Land Co Inc.
Pippins Safety Enterprises
Pippins, William L Jr.
Zebra Raes
Rays Truck & Auto Repair (2)
McGuire, Ray G. (2)
McGuire, Melissa A. (2)
Baker, Michael S.
Baker, Lisa N.
Holt, John G. II
Walker Construction Inc.
Whitaker, Dustin M.
Jacques, Mark A.
Platinum Performance Vet Inc.
Quertermous, Travis L.
Sok, Ben Bruce
Hodge, Mike, IRS
Hodge, Mike D., IRS
Eppolito, John Jr., IRS
Business licenses
* The Room
* Lowkey
* Hands on Home and Commercial Services
* Paws Choice Pet Care Services
* Seasons Best
* Upward Branding Concepts
* Shaun Foster
* Candids LLC
* Vaughans Lawns
* Wish
* Biker Angel Bling
* Teichman Pressure Washing LLC
* Helping Hands
* Mondragon Lawn Service
* Hard Copies
