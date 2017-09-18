*Menu
Business records 9/18/17

Monday, September 18, 2017
From Business Today

Bankruptcies

Bollinger County

Devenport, Larry W.10677
Thielemann, Joseph W. and Carolyn A.10730
Ivey, Tina R.10759

Butler County

Godwin, Cynthia A.10673
Lampston, Alvin L. and Tina A.10679
Jones, Crystal10692
Hill, Rodney10693
Anthony, Frank E. Jr.10697
Kimbrow, Thomas E. and Carolyn S.10701
Burkett, Jacquline M.10703
Moffitt, Paula J.10704
Roberston, Glenn A. Jr. and Bobbie L.10705
Stover, Russell G. and Juneva A.10706
Murphy, Alma J.10727
Gill, Michelle R.10755
Gross, Heather10757
Nelson, Michelle L.10763

Cape Girardeau County

Willis, Jerry W. Sonja M.10678
Glastetter, Dustin J.10694
Foster, Tiffany D.10696
Wilson, Deborah S.10740
Heise, Helen S.10746
Baker, Megan R.10753
Dixon, Lisa A.10766
Rhodes, Lisa J.10772
Louis, Joshua J.10773
Darcy, Clifford H. III and Lisa G.10774

Dunklin County

Corzine, Angela10722
Cunningham, Sally10724
Beaird, Paul and Linda D.10736
Stonich, Cherrie10737

Iron County

Gibson, Brenda K.10719
Lancaster, Brian D. and Christine L.10749

Madison County

Gordon, Travis V.10676
Oberkirsch, Christopher R.10713
Elrod, Jason R. and Courtney S.10717
King, James T. and Nicole A.10762

Mississippi County

Baker, Steven Arnold Jr. and Sondra L.10670
Burns, Bobby J. Sr. and Linda A.10684
Sprouse, Robert W. and Jessica L.10742
Jones, Timothy W.10756

New Madrid County

Hernandez, Shawn G. and Tammy A.10675
Duggins, Blaise D. and Amy R.10690
Waters, Sylvia J.10700
Harrington, Thomas III and Stefanie10725
Lerma, Maria M.10726
Bickford, Elizabeth A.10754

Pemiscot County

Gray, Jacob P.10681
Gonzalez, Tammy10734
Rose, Frankie S.10735
Hood, Matthew and Kimberly10739
Isaacks, James and Sara10770
Amerson, Latarsha10771

Perry County

Scamell, Steven M.10672
Boxdorfer, Bernice E.10712
Skivers, Clyde W. and Wilma M.10721
Crites, Amber N.10751
Bohnert, Richelle M.10767

Reynolds County

Click, Eric F. and Sheena R.10708

Ripley County

Roark, Andrew L. and Malinda S.10689
Richmond, Jeremy C. and Angela M.10702
Haynes, Raymond E. and Betty V.10752

Scott County

Penrose, Lyman M. and Malichia C.10671
Bersine, Staci K.10674
Biggerstaff, Timothy D. and Michelle R.10686
Benson, Latisha S.10698
Shelton, Abbey D.10709
Bryan, Linda J.10729
Hoots, Carole D. and Charles R.10745
Knuckles, Joseph A. and Sara N.10760
Woods, Jason C.10768
Hettenhouser, Ronald L.10769

Shannon County

Perkins, Lindsay E.10741

Ste. Genevieve County

Highley, Victoria A.10748
Yount, Cody L.10750

Stoddard County

Stuckey, Denver S. and Robin G.10682
Morris, Michael A. and Charlotte Y.10688
Borders, Bryan and Amanda10720
Corzine, Jimmie L.10723
Ketcherside, Jerrie A.10731
Denton, Wanda D.10732
Ray, Ashley M.10733

Wayne County

Williams, Jacob E.10707

Tax liens

Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens filed

Bailey, Charles H.

Seasons of Cape LLC

A&A Management Company LLC

Amos Development Industries

Cornerstone Countertops Inc.

HCS Construction Group LLC

Lincoln, Marsha J.

Magic City Fun Center LLC

McGuirk, Ashley

Merchapolitan LLC

Occupational Lab Partners LLC

Prestige Wireless Inc.

Schott & Co. PC

Lambrou, Thymios P.

Keystone Valley Inc.

Parks Automotive LLC

Chilton, Donny D.

Crandell, Alfred L. Jr.

Discount Corner Store LLC

Exceptional Care CDS LLC

Huff, Nicole Yvette

Illers, Donna

Lynn Flexo Supply Inc.

Missouri Upper Cervical Family Clinic

Progressive Dental Expressions

Quality Pest Control LLC

Red Foster LLC

Rhema Word Breakthrough International Ministries

Security Alarms of America

S 1M Inc. **F

S1M Inc. F

Wilson, Tiffany

Watson, Richard A., IRS

Welker, Alexander A., IRS (2)

Welker, Elizabeth T.

Tax liens discharged

Mattison, Christina (5)

Blue Diamond Sports Bar LLC

Carol Anns Candies LLC

Fischbeck, Timothy

Griswold, Ruth

JL Packaging Plus LLC

Litz Brothers Inc.

Main St. Station LLC

Smee, Tony L.

Taylor, Ronald E.

Turpin, Tesnie M.

Williams, Jennifer

Windbigler, Erin L.

Session, Curtis A. Sr. (2)

Progressive Dental Expressions (8)

Waits, Irene

Hendrickson, Betty D. (2)

Hendrickson, Larry R. (2)

S&T Enterprise Group Inc.

Taormina, Chris J.

Whiskey River (2)

Riverside Family Medicine

Harris, Linda (2)

Hughes, Kelly R.

Emery, Jesse K.

Smith, Shirley

A B Rhymer Inc.

Direct Media Solutions LLC

Dunn, Sandra D.

Howard, Matthew Blake

Kosky, Carletha S.

Platinum Performance Vet Inc.

Rohlfing, Jade

DAJ Inc., IRS

El Terero, IRS

Preferred Maintenance, IRS (2)

Richardet, Larry Ray, IRS (2)

Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS

Borgfield, Anthony C., IRS (2)

Scott County

Tax liens filed

Biddle, Sheri

Area 51 LLC

Bollinger, Daniel J.

Charter Communications Operating LLC

Coast to Coast Carports Inc.

Essentially Yours Industries Inc.

Garwood, Meredith H.

GetGo Audio LLC

Gomes, Antonio

Hylen, Christopher

Jones, Alan D.

Newell, Tommy D.

Perrien, Angela (2)

Seabaugh, Shawn E.

SGII Inc.

Shytle, Brian

Spectrotel Inc.

Sweet Cheeks Bakery LLC (2)

Woodstream Corp.

Affinity Maintenance Service

D&D Construction & Sale

Farrar, Richard D.

Hornback Enterprises LLC

Lufcy, Terry

Perkins, Johnie M.

The Knead

Crown Glass Co. LLC

Marshall, Victor

Bootheel Living Services

Hamm, Christopher

Hopper Roofing & Construction

Kinsey, Greg H.

Robinson, Sheila

Rogers, Niccolee G.

Lambrou, Thymios P.

Washington, Lonnie

Angel Wings Express LLC

Coleman, Shirley

G&D Communications Inc.

Gibbs, Glenda D.

Gregory, Janis

Robertson, Sandy D.

Scherer, Gabriel P.

Simply Frosted Inc.

The Amber Waves Range LLC

Turner, Corlin

Walker, Michael B.

Elliott, Theodore A., IRS

Crown Glass Company LLC, IRS

Mark Sander Construction Co. Inc., IRS

Tax liens discharged

Limited Store Operations LLC

Kinsey, Shawn R.

Watkins, John C.

Blissett, Michael

D&S Salvage Inc.

Ford, Eddie F. DCD

Davis, Ronald F.

Hurst, Ronnie J.

Blecha, Mitchell

Briggs, Randall Amos

Ealy, Brian R.

Lanvesco LLC

Nance, Lynn

Phil DeWitt Equipment Inc.

SEMO Shrine Club

Solutions Plus Consulting LLC

Tinnin, Brandon A.

Lufcy, Terry (5)

Copeland, Greg B.

Platinum Performance Vet Inc.

Satterfield Auto & Truck Sales

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, IRS

Thatch, Margaret J., IRS

Stoddard County

Tax liens filed

Brown, Lisa A.

Coast to Coast Carports Inc.

Essex OneStop

Hueckel, Alan Dean

Hueckel Investments

K&K Enterprises of Southeast Missouri

Poeppelmeyer, Charles William

SGII Inc.

Spectrotel Inc.

Topalli, Fatime

Woodstream Corp.

Bratcher, Dennie

Camp Allen Ministries Inc.

Greer, Bradley D.

Hodge, Logan R.

King, James Hartzell

King, Randall L.

Hodge, Michael

Bell, Christian L.

Hesters Heating Cooling & Supply

McClure, Jaqueline

Mitchell, Heather

Pro Comm

Friendship Baptist Church

Lynn Flexo Supply Inc.

Mirth, Patricia A.

Sanchez, Paul

Premier RTO

Yoder, Marilyn

Yoder, Steven J.

Tax liens discharged

Hodge, Logan R.

Limited Store Operations

Hilltop Land Co Inc.

Pippins Safety Enterprises

Pippins, William L Jr.

Zebra Raes

Rays Truck & Auto Repair (2)

McGuire, Ray G. (2)

McGuire, Melissa A. (2)

Baker, Michael S.

Baker, Lisa N.

Holt, John G. II

Walker Construction Inc.

Whitaker, Dustin M.

Jacques, Mark A.

Platinum Performance Vet Inc.

Quertermous, Travis L.

Sok, Ben Bruce

Hodge, Mike, IRS

Hodge, Mike D., IRS

Eppolito, John Jr., IRS

Business licenses

* The Room

* Lowkey

* Hands on Home and Commercial Services

* Paws Choice Pet Care Services

* Seasons Best

* Upward Branding Concepts

* Shaun Foster

* Candids LLC

* Vaughans Lawns

* Wish

* Biker Angel Bling

* Teichman Pressure Washing LLC

* Helping Hands

* Mondragon Lawn Service

* Hard Copies