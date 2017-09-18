TBY Expo: a free event for fun, friends, health

One of the perks of aging is some of the discounts that come with the process. Sometimes the deals are good, sometimes really good.

That's the case with The Best Years' second annual Active Living Expo on Wednesday at the Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau. This one is free. The event is presented by The Chateau Girardeau and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is intended to be an informative social gathering with plenty to digest, both food and resources available to seniors and all those who attend. For seniors, it's an opportunity to learn about community events and organizations, increasing the likelihood of meeting people with similar interests.

Participants will be guaranteed to make new friends with some adoptable pets on hand from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The Jerry Ford Combo will provide live music and food vendors will provide free samples. There will also be several demonstrations, including ones on healthy cooking and exercise. Chocolate Works will be providing samples.

"The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for seniors to come together and learn what the area has to offer," said Donna Denson, Southeast Missourian advertising director. "It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."

It's also an opportunity to get up to speed with a social media seminar and take advantage of health screenings and flu shots.

There will be an antique cars exhibit on the parking lot, and who knows, one of them may bring back some memories.

This is a fun celebration, one for which you've earned the perk.

Come and share in the fun!