GT - 4x4 9-13-17

Charleston, Missouri

Tray Anderson

Who's the most famous person you've ever met?

Cookie. That's my wife.

If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?

Fair food.

What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?

Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves.

What is the best quality a person could have?

A sense of humor.

Tonya Shipley

St. Louis

Who's the most famous person you've ever met?

Donald Trump. Years ago, I was on a trip to New York City and I was going through Trump Tower when I happened to meet him.

If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?

Laughter, happiness or health.

What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?

The polio vaccine.

What is the best quality a person could have?

Being positive.

Jerry Williams

Chaffee, Missouri

Who's the most famous person you've ever met?

I can't say that I've ever met anyone famous.

If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?

Steak.

What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?

Well, to me, it was the winning of World War II and the end of the war.

What is the best quality a person could have?

Loyalty.

Shelbie Thompson

Pinckneyville, Illinois

Who's the most famous person you've ever met?

I've never really met a famous person.

If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?

Chocolate.

What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?

Neil Armstrong walking on the moon.

What is the best quality a person could have?

Honesty.