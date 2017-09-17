- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)2
- Son takes over for ailing father at SEMO District Fair's demolition derby (9/11/17)1
- Southerner by Tractors owners seek to bring 'sophisticated Southern' cuisine (9/12/17)
- How the story of one dog is helping others (9/14/17)1
- Eyewitnesses testify about fatal shooting; men were using drugs, alcohol (9/14/17)
- Jury finds Harris guilty of murder, 3 other counts (9/15/17)2
- Aquatic center being considered as part of tax plan (9/11/17)9
- A big break: Brew Crew II billiards team wins 8-ball event in Vegas (9/10/17)
- Business notebook: 'Sewing is my superpower' (9/11/17)
- Judge acquits Ressel of leaving-scene charge in Poplar Bluff girl's death (9/13/17)1
GT - 4x4 9-13-17
Tray Anderson
Charleston, Missouri
Who's the most famous person you've ever met?
Cookie. That's my wife.
If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?
Fair food.
What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?
Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves.
What is the best quality a person could have?
A sense of humor.
Tonya Shipley
St. Louis
Who's the most famous person you've ever met?
Donald Trump. Years ago, I was on a trip to New York City and I was going through Trump Tower when I happened to meet him.
If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?
Laughter, happiness or health.
What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?
The polio vaccine.
What is the best quality a person could have?
Being positive.
Jerry Williams
Chaffee, Missouri
Who's the most famous person you've ever met?
I can't say that I've ever met anyone famous.
If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?
Steak.
What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?
Well, to me, it was the winning of World War II and the end of the war.
What is the best quality a person could have?
Loyalty.
Shelbie Thompson
Pinckneyville, Illinois
Who's the most famous person you've ever met?
I've never really met a famous person.
If you could have a lifetime supply of anything other than money, what would you choose?
Chocolate.
What do you think was the greatest moment in human history?
Neil Armstrong walking on the moon.
What is the best quality a person could have?
Honesty.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: