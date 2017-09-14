Natural Disasters Affect Home Insurance

Natural disasters have caused the cost of homeowner's insurance to increase nearly 40% in the past few years, said Thomas M. Meyer, Real Estate Broker.

Tornados, sinkholes and earthquakes have affected our area, and the hurricanes in the southeast part of our country are already causing financial burdens and changes with insurance coverage. Disasters can strike anywhere at any time, so insurance plans should be well-known and routinely checked for changes.

Insurance companies constantly revisit the pricing and limits on insurance coverage. Viewing your coverage at least once a month can help you make sound decisions and understand any changes that occur.

The rise of insurance costs due to natural disasters can affect residential and commercial real estate values, said Meyer.

The importance of understanding your insurance plan before you need it is more important now than ever. Keep an eye on your plan to ensure you are not blindsided by unexpected changes.

