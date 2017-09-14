Junior Beta Club of Guardian Angel Elects Officers

The Junior Beta Club of Guardian Angel School, Oran, had their first meeting on Thursday, September 14. The club is consisted of grades 5-8 and conducts several events throughout the year. The goal of this meeting was to elect officers for the 2017-2018 school year. Camryn Lynch, 8th grader, was VP last year and became the President for the current year. Other officers who were elected this year were all 7th graders. The remaining officers are: Sophie Priggel, VP; Taylor Hobbs, Secretary; Riley Schlosser, Treasurer; and Nathaniel Woods, Chaplain. One of the events sponsored by the club is a Red Cross Blood Drive, which will be held on Monday, September 25 from 2-6 pm in the school gym.