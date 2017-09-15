Rep's wrong excuse on disaster bill

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Senate passed a bill which contained provisions raising the debt ceiling and providing for $15.25 billion in hurricane relief. The FEMA disaster relief fund gets $7.4 billion and a $450 million grant for the Small Business Administration. The Community Development Block Grant program receives $7.4 billion. The Senate voted for the legislation 80-17.

On the following day, the House of Representatives passed this bill by a vote of 316-90, and President Trump signed it that afternoon. Jason Smith, who represents our Congressional District, was one of the votes against this emergency measure to help our fellow citizens in Texas.

Beginning with 2005, the Federal Emergency Management Agency spent $849 million for public and individual assistance in Missouri following natural disasters. According to the Government Accountability Office this means that Missouri ranks 19th in federal disaster spending per person between 2004 and 2011. Much of this spending was to help with the damage caused by tornadoes that hit Kansas City and Joplin.

All of this seemed to matter little to our representative, who indicated that he was worried because the Harvey relief was attached to a bill raising the nation's debt ceiling.

I think this is an inexcusable action on the part of our representative. As the costs from Harvey and Irma roll in, we should remember that their victims are our neighbors, and they need our help. More than likely, there will be a future day when we will need their help again.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau