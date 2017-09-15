A busy weekend ahead with fun for all ages

Could Cape Girardeau possibly be a more bustling place this weekend?

First, there's football. Southeast Missouri State University will host its first home football game, against rival Southern Illinois University. Fans are encouraged to wear their black fan gear. There will be lots of tailgating, which means lots of good food and good times. Game starts at 6.

The fair is still ongoing. Saturday is the last day, so if you haven't had a chance to take the family, this is your last chance. There will be lots of competitions and contests going on in the livestock area, and at 7 p.m., there will be a hot-rod truck and tractor pull.

As is the case every Saturday until late October, downtown will start buzzing bright and early with the weekly Riverfront Farmers Market.

Alzheimer's activists will host the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at 9 a.m. There's a Daddy-Daughter Hair Factory event scheduled at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. There are several more events, most of them ongoing, which can be found at semoevents.com, including museum tours and art galleries.

On Sunday, downtown will be full of cool cars and motorcycles as the River Tales Classic Annual Car Show takes place, which will include complimentary barbecue, chips and beverages; and the World Wide Bike Show put on by Grass Roots BMW Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Roughly 200 runners will compete in the City of Roses half marathon Sunday morning.

Whew! It's a busy weekend in Cape. Make sure you get out and enjoy some of the festivities.