SEMO Fair Traditions

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
User-submitted story by Emily Green
Cooper Green checks out tractors while munching on kettle corn

This year was Cooper Greens 3rd attending the SEMO District Fair. Like previous years we walked through the tractors while eating kettle corn. Afterwards we awed at all the big rides with pretty lights. And last but not least we played some fair games!

The Green family, Emily Green, Kendal Green and son Cooper Green. Plaid and boots at the fair go together like ribbon fries and cheese.
Emily Green and son Cooper Green looking at all things to do at the fair!
Kendal Green helps son Cooper Green pick out a toy. The only thing harder than winning the fair games is picking out a prize!
