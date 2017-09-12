The Kellerman Foundation to Host the Fourth Annual US Grant Symposium

Ulysses S. Grant may have only spent five days in Cape Girardeau but they were life-changing days for his rise to become the nations first four-star general and our eighteenth president. That is why the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, which is committed to preserving and presenting our communitys history, is proud to be the host of the Fourth Annual U.S. Grant Symposium. The co-sponsors are the Missouri Humanities Council, Visit Cape, The State Historical Society of Missouri and the U.S. Grant Trail.

The Symposium begins at Heritage Hall where the Kellerman Foundation President, Dr. Frank Nickell will speak about Ulysses Grant in Southeast Missouri at one oclock. This presentation will be followed by On the Trail with U.S. Grant by Greg Wolk, the Heritage Resources Coordinator for the Missouri Humanities Council and then by Grant In Egypt by Darrel Dexter, an author and teacher from Jonesboro, Illinois.

At 3:30 participants are invited to remain at Heritage Hall and join members of the Board of Directors of the Kellerman Foundation at a reception. A new exhibit, Grant Takes Command, about what happened when General Grant was in Cape Girardeau, and what it was like to be in Cape Girardeau during the Civil War, will be on display at Heritage Hall. Dr. Ronald White, author of American Ulysses: A Life of U.S. Grant, will make some brief remarks and be available to sign copies of this important biography. Music by Cathy Barton and Dave Para will begin at the Common Pleas Courthouse at 5:00 PM. At 6:00 PM, Dr. White will give the Symposiums keynote address at the Common Pleas Courthouse, 44 North Lorimer Street.

The Fourth Annual U.S. Grant Symposium promises to increase what is known about Cape Girardeaus role in the Civil War and in the life and career of Grant, himself. The Kellerman Foundation welcomes everyone to attend the symposium which is free and open to the public. The Grant Takes Command exhibit will be open through November at Heritage Hall, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 5:00. Admission to Heritage Hall is always free.