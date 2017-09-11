Guardian Angel Ice Cream Social

Guardian Angel School students and staff celebrated the beginning of school with an all school Mass on Sunday, September 10, followed by an Ice Cream Social. The church was filled with beautiful music provided by the singing of Grades 5-8. The lector, commentator, usher, server, and gift bearer positions were all filled by students from grades K-8. Following Mass, everyone was invited to the gym where ice cream, dessert, and drinks were served for a small fee of $5. This is the first fundraiser of the year and gives everyone a chance to socialize.