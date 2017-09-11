*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Guardian Angel Ice Cream Social

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, September 11, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Lydia Tankersley refills the topping bowls for the Ice Cream Social, while several customers (Camryn Lynch, Traci Hency, Bill Loper, Amelia, Isabella, & Gianna LeGrand, Denise Dirnberger, & Kasyn Seabaugh ) wait their turn to put a variety of toppings on their ice cream.

Guardian Angel School students and staff celebrated the beginning of school with an all school Mass on Sunday, September 10, followed by an Ice Cream Social. The church was filled with beautiful music provided by the singing of Grades 5-8. The lector, commentator, usher, server, and gift bearer positions were all filled by students from grades K-8. Following Mass, everyone was invited to the gym where ice cream, dessert, and drinks were served for a small fee of $5. This is the first fundraiser of the year and gives everyone a chance to socialize.

Bill Loper, Elizabeth & Amy David, Linda Wheeler, Dana Lynch, Jodi McVay, Kelly Loper & Mary Lou Dell gather as a family and enjoy their ice cream & dessert.
Cora & Weston Woods, Elijah Shoemaker, Rebecca, Victor, Nathaniel, and Darin Woods, Everett Wheeler, & James Sindle go thru line to pick up their bowl of ice cream.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: