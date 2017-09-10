GT - 4x4 9-10-17

Jay, Oklahoma

Abbie Foreman

Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?

Probably my home.

What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?

To improve the Cherokee nation's system.

If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?

The '70s.

What song do you remember most from high school?

Anything off "Rumors" by Fleetwood Mac.

Cape Girardeau

Karin Namshack

Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?

I'd say the river.

What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?

My kids be successful.

If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?

The here and now.

What song do you remember most from high school?

"California Girls" by The Beach Boys.

Curtis Jackson

Cape Girardeau

Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?

Sitting at the Mississippi River.

What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?

Complete balance.

If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?

Yesterday. I wouldn't want to go back too far because I'd have to do it all over again.

What song do you remember most from high school?

"One in a Million" by Aaliyah.

Sabrina Ebers

St. Mary, Missouri

Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?

My home.

What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?

Peace.

If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?

I'd go to the future.

What song do you remember most from high school?

"Get Low" by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.