- Cape teen sentenced to 20 years for role in drive-by shooting (9/6/17)1
- Home grown: Numerous Notre Dame grads come back as teachers, coaches (9/7/17)2
- Drury hotel, conference center already seeing high reservations, representatives say (9/8/17)
- Replicas of Columbus' ships to visit Cape Girardeau (9/7/17)7
- 19 people, 2 pets in Houston rescued by Cape, Jackson firefighters (9/6/17)1
- City's latest shipping-container plan draws criticism; three officials want outright ban (9/5/17)4
- 4 Scott City councilmen met around dining room table, in violation of Sunshine Law (9/8/17)1
- Fourth annual Perryville pin-up event adds facial-hair competition for men (9/3/17)
- Business notebook: Celebrations restaurant marks 20th anniversary (9/5/17)
- Community conversations to focus on overcoming racism, oppression (9/3/17)24
GT - 4x4 9-10-17
Abbie Foreman
Jay, Oklahoma
Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?
Probably my home.
What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?
To improve the Cherokee nation's system.
If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?
The '70s.
What song do you remember most from high school?
Anything off "Rumors" by Fleetwood Mac.
Karin Namshack
Cape Girardeau
Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?
I'd say the river.
What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?
My kids be successful.
If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?
The here and now.
What song do you remember most from high school?
"California Girls" by The Beach Boys.
Curtis Jackson
Cape Girardeau
Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?
Sitting at the Mississippi River.
What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?
Complete balance.
If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?
Yesterday. I wouldn't want to go back too far because I'd have to do it all over again.
What song do you remember most from high school?
"One in a Million" by Aaliyah.
Sabrina Ebers
St. Mary, Missouri
Where is your favorite place to relax in your hometown?
My home.
What human achievement would you like to see in your lifetime?
Peace.
If you had a one-way ticket for a time machine, when would you go to?
I'd go to the future.
What song do you remember most from high school?
"Get Low" by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: