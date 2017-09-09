Out of the past: Sept. 9

1992

Democrats in the 32nd judicial circuit have nominated Pete Statler, a Jackson attorney, to run for an unexpired term for circuit judge in the Nov. 3 general election; Statler has had a law practice in Jackson since 1969.

ROLLA, Mo. -- James L. Thompson, defeated candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 8th District congressional seat, has withdrawn his petition for a vote recount; Thad Bullock of Cape Girardeau remains the Democratic nominee.

1967

Firemen are called upon for all sorts of emergencies; last night, a State College coed found she had locked herself out of her apartment at 923 Bellevue; three Cape Girardeau firemen answer her call for help, entering the apartment through a second-story window and unlatching the door from inside.

Wilver W. Wessel, a postal employee here for about 25 years, is the new superintendent of mails at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, succeeding Alois R. Pierce who died last Saturday; Wessell was elevated to the position by Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt; he had been senior foreman.

1942

Residents of the Smelterville suburb have filed a petition with the city asking for improvement of health and safety conditions in that section and pledging assistance in any program the municipal government works out; the city is asked to have sanitary toilet facilities provided and to see that the families living in Smelterville have a safe supply of drinking water; the petition also asks that livestock lots and other health threats and unsightly conditions be removed; the petition was filed by the Rev. Willis Darling, C.M., and other members of a committee.

A total of 500 bags, or 5,000 pounds, of grass seed was required for sowing the field at the new airfield on Highway 61; most of the seed was sown before the rainfall last night, the ground having been plowed and worked into seedbed condition.

1917

Skilled workers, all that J.M. Shortal, the builder, is able to secure, are engaged in placing the final, decorative marble around the tombs in the mausoleum, which for a year and more has been under construction in New Lorimier Cemetery; it will take about two months to finish the building.

The Rev. A.H. Bueltemann has been reappointed pastor of the German Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. J.H. Knehans, former pastor there, is reappointed to the pastorate at Mt. Olive, Illinois.

-- Sharon K. Sanders