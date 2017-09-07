Lynwood is helping churches in Houston impacted by Harvey!

We are answering the call to help our brothers and sisters in Houston in their time of need! We are partnering with two churches in the Houston area to directly help them with their needs as they recover from this devastating storm. Here are ways you can help!

We have a great opportunity to send supplies thanks to the gracious folks at Drury Hotels here in Cape Girardeau. Drury Hotels has donated a semi-trailer truck and driver for us to fill and send supplies to the churches in Houston and we need everyone in the community to help us fill it! We are accepting donations for:

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Bottled Water

Diapers

Baby Wipes

We can only accept donations of these items at this time, but if you can bring these items to the Lynwood parking lot where you'll see a Drury Hotels trailer, we'll get them packed and loaded for Houston. We are accepting donations Monday - Friday from 8am to 6pm and this Sunday from 8am to 1pm. The truck will be leaving for Houston on Thursday, September 14th, so we need everyone to help us fill the truck as soon as you can! Please consider how you or your business can help us with this goal!

We also need help packing the truck and sorting the donations! We really need a team of volunteers to help us man the drop off station during the pick up times and help us pack boxes and load them for transport. Whether you can help us for an hour or a whole day, we'd greatly appreciate your help! Please visit www.lynwoodbc.org/harvey to learn more and sign up to volunteer and we'll be in touch very soon!

Thank you in advance to everyone that will help us be a blessing to the people of Houston!