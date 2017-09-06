Mo Bunnies Rabbitry Jersey Woolies

Mo Bunnies Rabbitry's Jersey Woolies started the fall show season in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Robinson, Illinois, Labor Day weekend. TB Rabbit Habbit's Moo Shoo was Best Opposite Sex Jersey Wooly and More's Starr was Best of Group Broken Jersey Wooly at The Music City RBA Show. SEIRBA show at Robinson Illinois was Mo Bunnies Mud Pie, Mo Bunnies Rockin It, Mo Bunnies Chipper and More's Starr taking top honors. We enjoy our shows and all the interesting people we meet. Looking forward to the next show.