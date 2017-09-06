*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Mo Bunnies Rabbitry Creme d'Argent Rabbits

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
User-submitted story by Brenda Kneir
BEST OF BREED Creme d'Argent 9/03/17 SEIRBA show Robinson Il.

Mark Kneir has started raising and showing Creme d'Argent rabbits. He traveled to Murphreesboro Tn. and Robinson, Il. Labor day weekend where he won Best of Breed at both American Rabbit Breeders Association shows.The Creme d'Argent is a rare breed in the US. They are a pretty orangeish color with good temperament.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: