Drury development to hold ribbon cutting today

This morning, a ribbon cutting will be held for the newly constructed Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.

The development adds the latest jewel to the area. The Drury organization has made major financial commitments to dramatically enhance the location, which formerly was the location of the Drury Lodge. The project had a cost of approximately $40 million. The conference center portion, about $11 million, was a public-private partnership with funds from hotel owners in the William Street and I-55 area, the city of Cape Girardeau and Drury Southwest. The convention center long has been on the wish list for Cape Girardeau leaders, and the community should benefit from increased visits to local hotels, restaurants, retail shops and much more. The convention center is truly a welcome addition in every sense of the word. We salute the Drury team and other officials involved.