SEMO District Fair offers plenty of fun for all ages

In addition to football, there's one surefire way to know fall is in the air in Southeast Missouri -- the arrival of the SEMO District Fair.

In fact, it can be argued the fair is an even better indicator since it predates the NFL, and football for that matter. The event spans generations, with this the 162nd year of the fair. It's a long-standing tradition of the region coming together for music, food, camaraderie and friendly competition.

The event has grown over the years to include rides and more. In fact, it's become a major event with loads of planning and preparation, one which longtime organizer Pete Poe and his crew deserve a major thank you. Their tireless efforts ensure a week of festivities with a little something for everybody.

The musical lineup is always one of the highlights for many, and this year includes one of the music industry's most recognizable names with the Charlie Daniels Band. The recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame will perform Wednesday night. It has all the makings of a memorable evening at Arena Park.

Other music entertainment at the grandstand includes the Heartland Idol contest on Monday, contemporary Christian music performer Crowder on Tuesday (with Brothers Walker and Jasmine Murray taking the stage prior), and Backberry Smoke on Thursday.

There will be free entertainment offered every day, ranging from wildlife shows to jugglers to livestock exhibitions to the antique tractor pull. It also appeals to the competitor in all of us, from washers tournaments to barrel racing to baby contests.

The demolition derby is always a favorite with the tractor pull in the grandstand area.

The eight days of fun at the SEMO District Fair begins with the annual parade that starts at Capaha Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and concludes Sept. 16. You can find details about events and times at semofair.com.

There will be something unique to see each day, and the Southeast Missourian will be capturing the color of the proceedings in print and online.

We'll see you at the fair.