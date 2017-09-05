Area travel experts offer affordable, fun and short vacations for a quick escape

Everyone needs to get away from home occasionally to rest, recharge and rejuvenate. Whether it's a Saturday overnight trip or a weekend junket that fits the bill, folks in Southeast Missouri have many options when it comes to finding a great city that is only hours away.

The first choice to be made is mode of transportation. Want to sit back and enjoy the ride, or get behind the wheel where impromptu stops are possible, or combine a little of both?

"We are four hours away from so many places," says Carolyn Sandgren, travel expert and president of Elite Travel.

Next decision: destination! There's plenty to see right here in the Show Me State.

"From the metropolitan fun of Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia to small-town escapes in cities such as Ste. Genevieve, Kimmswick and Augusta, there truly are getaways to suit virtually every style, taste and budget," says Stephen Foutes, public relations specialist for the Missouri Division of Tourism.

Train trips are relaxing, and tickets are inexpensive. With St. Louis an easy drive away, hopping on an Amtrak at Gateway Station is a snap. Train trips have become increasingly popular with seniors, who've had their fill of road trips, or just want a change.

"Sometimes it's nice to let someone else do the driving," Sandgren says.

Amtrak's Missouri River Runner services a nice cross-section of Missouri that showcases cities of varying sizes, and leads to different points of interest," Fouste says. "Some of them include The Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Saint Louis Zoo and Cathedral Basilica."

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Round trip senior (62 and older) Amtrak tickets from St. Louis to Jefferson City are about $22. The trip takes just over two and a half hours by train, or three and a half by car.

"It's an easy train ride," Sandgren says. "It's fun and the [train] drop off is right in front of the Governor's Mansion." Guided tours of the mansion are free throughout the year.

Keep in mind that the Governor's mansion is a working building, so tours can be canceled without notice, but that usually doesn't occur on weekends. For more information, visit http://missourimansion.org, or call the mansion directly at (573) 751-7929 or contact Missouri Mansion Preservation at (573) 230-3118.

There are several lodging choices, but there are three or four great hotels that are all within walking distance of restaurants and shops in Jefferson City, and a trolley tour as well. Sandgren recommends a tour of the capital building. "You can walk right in and meet with legislators," she says.

The Amtrak Missouri River Runner also makes stops in Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Independence, Lee's Summit and Kansas City. Riding the entire route from St. Louis to Kansas City, a scenic trip through the state, takes 5 hours and 40 minutes and will set you back just a little more than $25 round trip. Kansas City has a bustling downtown area with lots of restaurants and a blues and jazz museum.

Those willing to spend five-plus hours on the train, which has Wi-Fi and is pet-friendly, can buy a round trip senior ticket to Chicago for about $20.

"No worries about driving or parking and more time to visit with your fellow travelers," says Leigh Segraves, marketing director at First Class Travel. "There's plenty to see -- the Art Institute, the Field Museum, Lake Michigan, Millennium Park and so much more. And don't forget to grab a slice of Chicago-style pizza!"

If a road trip is more appealing, choices of nearby cities to visit abound.

The drive to Memphis is two and a half to three hours, depending on the driver. This sprawling city has plenty to offer. A world-class zoo (featured on cable TV station "Animal Planet"), the National Civil Rights Museum, and scads of lodging choices from motels and RV Parks to five-star hotels make Memphis a prime vacation location.

Nature lovers would enjoy the city, which boasts the largest urban park in the U.S., Shelby Farms Park -- complete with grazing bison and a 10.6-mile, paved trail, Memphis Greenline, that runs from Midtown Memphis to Cordova, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb.

Downtown Memphis has numerous restaurants and is where historic Beale Street is located. Known as the "Home of the Blues," Beale Street is like a miniature Bourbon Street, with plenty nightlife. Of course, a trip to Memphis wouldn't be complete without a tour of Graceland, home of the late Elvis Presley.

Head east from Cape instead of south and check out Tennessee's capital city, Nashville. Home of the Grand Ole Opry, it's a dream trip for country music lovers. Stroll through the Johnny Cash Museum, or head downtown where there's plenty of live music and honky-tonks.

Tour Thomas Jefferson's stately home, The Heritage, the Parthenon, and Belle Meade Plantation. Take a ride on the Nashville Showboat for a lunch or dinner jaunt on the Mississippi River.

Right here in the Show Me State, there are plenty of interesting destinations within a two-hour drive, especially for nature lovers.

"From Cape, it's less than two hours west to the Arcadia Valley area of Missouri, which is home to attractions such as state parks Elephant Rocks and Johnson's Shut-Ins, as well as Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, where the highest point in Missouri is located," says Foutes.

Those who are fans of the iconic Route 66 might have fun driving from Cape to the St. Louis area to see some of the sites there, and then extend the trip via Route 66 (much of which is now Interstate 44). Popular stops include Meramec Caverns in Stanton, Maramec Spring Park in St. James, also worthy of a visit to St. James Winery -- one of the state's largest wine producers -- is a must.

In Rolla, Missouri, visit the replica of Stonehenge at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood also has several museums on base. Also in Rolla is Devil's Elbow, where there's a popular Route 66 tavern and barbecue restaurant.

Now the only thing left is to decide when to pack up a suitcase and hit the road!