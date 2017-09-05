The Best Years and The Chateau Girardeau to present second annual Active Living Expo

The Best Years' second annual Active Living Expo presented by The Chateau Girardeau will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.

The free event will be a fun, informative and engaging day presented for seniors and people of retirement age.

"We are excited to partner with The Chateau Girardeau again this year for this great event," said Donna Denson, Southeast Missourian advertising director. "The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for seniors to come together and learn what the area has to offer. It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."

Along with the opportunity to learn more about community events and organizations, the expo gives attendees the chance to meet and interact with other community members who may have similar interests and hobbies. It's a great way to connect and learn more about the area's exciting facilities, programs and events.

Attendees will have a chance to experience:

* An opening with the color guard presenting the flags and Pledge of Allegiance

* Capaha Antique Car Club exhibit on the parking lot

* Health cooking demonstration by the chefs of Chateau Girardeau

* Chair exercise demonstration by Chateau Girardeau representatives

* Ice cream bars provided by Unilever (Breyers) and other free food samples provided by various vendors

* Zumba Gold demonstration by Christine Jaegers/Cape Parks & Rec.

* Adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

* Free health screenings

* Social media seminar

* Flu shots available

* Live music by the Jerry Ford Combo from 1 to 2 p.m. with dance floor open

* Appearances by local mascots Tracker, Rowdy and Playmo

* Door prize drawings throughout the day (40 to 50 items to be given away, including a Fitbit valued at $150)

For more information on booth rental or the event, call Donna Denson at (573) 388-2751.