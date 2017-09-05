Preservation perspective

Cape Girardeau is a unique place, not just for its particular culture, beautiful sights and kind people, but for its rich history. Along with that history comes the dedicated inhabitants who work passionately to preserve it and keep the areas distinct past alive.

Take for instance Tom and Donna Grantham. The Granthams have been in the area since 2000 and have worked on a number of historic preservation endeavors in Cape Girardeau, largely focusing on the Glenn House. Although the Granthams plan to take their leave from Cape Girardeau and relocate to Florida, many other people in the area remain dedicated to keeping the history of the city and county intact.

Two in particular are Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman. Longtime residents of Cape Girardeau, the Kellermans have worked tirelessly to preserve local historic homes and buildings and have them added to the National Register of Historic Places. With a deep love for history and Cape Girardeau, the Kellermans created the Kellerman Foundation and came to own two historic homes in town.

I love looking at all the old homes in Cape, Jackson and the surrounding area and imagining what life may have been like for families living in them a hundred or so years ago. In my mind, preserving our past is an important reminder to respect the times passed and the people who worked so diligently to get us where we are today. My hope is that we can learn from our beautiful citys history and create an even better tomorrow for generations to come.