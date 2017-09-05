Age Spots: Look out below

Did you know that Missouri has the highest rate of injuries due to falls and the fourth highest prevalence of falls in the country? I didnt and that news shocked me. This is certainly not a designation that we want in Missouri. Luckily there is the Show Me Falls Free Missouri coalition, which is dedicated to changing that statistic and educating Missourians on falls prevention. Their website is www.preventmofalls.org. Please check it for information and tips on how to avoid falls. Also, National Falls Prevention Awareness Day is Sept. 22, this will be the 10th such day and the theme is 10 Years Standing Together to Prevent Falls.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year millions of older people  those 65 and older  fall. In fact, 1 out of 4 older people falls each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling once doubles your chance of falling again.

Some quick facts about falls from the CDC:

* One out of five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury.

* Each year, 2.8 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries.

* Over 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture. Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.

* More than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling, usually by falling sideways.

* Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

* Adjusted for inflation, the direct medical costs for fall injuries are $31 billion annually. Hospital costs account for two-thirds of the total.

There are things we can do to protect ourselves.

* Talk to your doctor about your concerns and have them review your medication to see if anything you take might make you dizzy.

* Also ask your doctor if taking Vitamin D supplement would be helpful.

* Get exercise, specifically things that improve your balance or make you stronger, such as Tai Chi.

* Have your eyes checked at least once a year and update your glasses as needed.

* Make your home as safe as possible. Remove rugs and other obstacles you can trip over.

* Add grab bars inside and outside the tub or shower.

* Add extra lighting in areas of your home that are too dark to see well.

* Ask your doctor if an assistive device such as a cane, would benefit you.

Falls prevention is very important and prevention is key. As always if you need more information, please call Aging Matters at (800) 392-8771.