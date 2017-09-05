Cathy Sievers works to help clients connect at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau

Fred Lynch

"These people have lots of living to do, and they all have something to give, not just to you but to each other," says Cathy Sievers, who works at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Sievers believes she gets so much more back than she ever gives to the residents.

Taking care of others has been a way of life for Sievers, who was only 18 years old when she lost her own mother; she helped raise her 8-year-old sister, and helped care for her father-in-law. She credits her knack for relating to people to her father, whose example she emulates daily.

"My father was such a rock and so supportive of his children, honest, kind. I emulated my father, and he had good rapport with people," Sievers says.

In working with her clients, she tries to help them understand each other, especially when someone might be dealing with something rough. Learning to relate to each other and learning to pay more attention to others is ongoing, particularly when we live in such a technologically-driven world.

Life's full of stages. As we travel through, we will play many roles: the child, the parent and then the aging parent. Sievers gave a solid tip for learning how to better relate to our parents as we both age.

"Take time to listen to their stories. Once they are gone ... they are gone," she says.

When we lose a parent, we lose a part of our collective memory. We lose their stories, which are part of who they are. In turn, they are part of who we are. We don't only inherit the color of our eyes and our hair, we inherit personality traits -- just as Sievers inherited her father's good nature and encouraging and humanitarian ways.

Born Cathy Sander, Sievers married her husband, Dennis, and raised four sons: Dennis, Douglas, Darrell and Paul. All of the Sievers boys were well-known Jackson High School athletes. Unfortunately, Cathy was widowed in 1995 when her husband Dennis passed away. Early in their marriage, they lived with her father and then later her father-in-law lived with them. Eventually, the Sievers bought their own place with several acres, and the family enjoyed playing sports in what they named Sievers Field. Cathy has 16 grandchildren, and as of Aug. 5, her very first great-grandchild.

The Beatles may have been right when they sang "Love is all you need," but Sievers puts it best when she says no matter how much you give to people, you always get more back. Like most of us, Sievers' journey has not been an easy one, but rarely does she not have a smile on her face.

"The good Lord just keeps me going."

