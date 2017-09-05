Residents, employees of Saxony Village react to recent total solar eclipse

Cutline-File Credit:Melody Harpur ~ Submitted photo

When you think you've seen everything, along comes a total eclipse.

The Aug. 21 event was a first-time adventure for many at Saxony Village in Cape Girardeau, proving you're never to old to encounter something for the first time.

A watch party of more than 100 residents had to endure temperatures ranging into the 90s along with high humidity, and even included a 102-year-old Bob Toma among other first-time observers.

"I wouldn't have missed it," says Sherra Kothe, who watched the event with her husband, Don. "I thought it was miraculous. I'm not sorry that I got to watch it, because it takes some waiting and it was hot out here. We were all sitting out here and it was well worth it. Phenomenal, I thought."

Marketing director Melody Harpur originally thought maybe 30 to 50 of Saxony Village's 138 residents might attend the much-ballyhooed event, but she saw the numbers of those intending to partake growing in the week leading up and her concerns turned to having enough eclipse glasses. When the big day arrived, not only did 102 residents show up, but they came early for an event that included Moonpunch, ice cream with moon rocks, solar trivia games and more.

Residents showed up as early as 11 a.m., more than two hours before the epic minutes of totality and looking to get their glasses.

"I wasn't planning on giving anybody their glasses until 1 o'clock," Harpur said with a laugh. "These people were out here ready to go. They're like, 'It starts at 11:52.'"

She said she was relieved numerous staff members were on hand as the temperatures began to soar.

"They had nurses out here to watch the older people, because, well, we're all older, the heat, and they were determined to sit out here and watch it," Kothe says. "I think the staff was a little nervous, but I think they everyone felt it was worth it."

Harpur said she was initially excited about the solar eclipse when she first heard about it, but she began to grow weary with all the hype surrounding it in the months, weeks and days leading up to totality, which had not occurred in this general area in more than 400 years.

"It seemed like every other Facebook post was about it, but it was actually awesome," Harpur says. "It was the first time I had seen anything like it."

The uniqueness of totality was driven home when the facility's parking lot lights came on during the event.

"I think everybody enjoyed it," Harpur says. "For as many of them that were out there with the heat like it is, that's pretty impressive.

"They sure were all happy to come into the air-conditioning and have some cold punch and some ice cream. We were all ready for that."

The facility makes trips and activities available to its residents on a regular basis, but this one came to them. The immense power of the sun was apparent throughout the event, as well as other powers.

"I think it was a God thing," Kothe said. "He planned the universe. They wouldn't have run together if there wasn't something bigger than us that planned it."