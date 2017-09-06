Asset Campus Housing Adds 591-Bed Property Serving Southeast Missouri State University Students to Its Managed Student Housing Family

HOUSTON--Asset Campus Housing is expanding its portfolio of managed student housing properties with the addition of Legends Cape Girardeau and Legends Canyonboth of which are expected to open in the fall of 2018 and are being built by Dallas, Texas-based Domus Development.

Legends Cape Girardeau will feature 591 beds and offer resort-style living to students attending Southeast Missouri State University. Located in Cape Girardeau (Missouri), the property will include one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Legends Canyon also is set to open in the fall of 2018 and is being built by Domus Development. The 459-bed community will cater to students attending West Texas A&M University. It will feature one-, two- and four-bedroom units and provide an upscale student housing option in Canyon, Texas.

About Asset Campus Housing

Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.