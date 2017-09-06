- BBQ to the rescue: Cape pit manufacturer deploys equipment to Houston (8/31/17)1
- EBO MD acquires Cape Family Practice (8/30/17)
- Boil-water order issued for parts of Jackson (9/1/17)
- Homicide victim identified; police seek person of interest (8/29/17)
- Fourth annual Perryville pin-up event adds facial-hair competition for men (9/3/17)
- Community conversations to focus on overcoming racism, oppression (9/3/17)21
- City's latest shipping-container plan draws criticism; three officials want outright ban (9/5/17)4
- Business notebook: Celebrations restaurant marks 20th anniversary (9/5/17)
- Retired officer announces candidacy for 146th House seat (8/30/17)
- Major Case Squad probing homicide disbands; possible informant contacted (8/30/17)2
Asset Campus Housing Adds 591-Bed Property Serving Southeast Missouri State University Students to Its Managed Student Housing Family
HOUSTON--Asset Campus Housing is expanding its portfolio of managed student housing properties with the addition of Legends Cape Girardeau and Legends Canyonboth of which are expected to open in the fall of 2018 and are being built by Dallas, Texas-based Domus Development.
Legends Cape Girardeau will feature 591 beds and offer resort-style living to students attending Southeast Missouri State University. Located in Cape Girardeau (Missouri), the property will include one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Legends Canyon also is set to open in the fall of 2018 and is being built by Domus Development. The 459-bed community will cater to students attending West Texas A&M University. It will feature one-, two- and four-bedroom units and provide an upscale student housing option in Canyon, Texas.
* * *
About Asset Campus Housing
