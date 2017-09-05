3rd Annual House of Refuge $10,000 Drawdown

The House of Refuge for abused and battered women and children is located in Sikeston, Missouri and is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves. We serve the communities in Scott, New Madrid and Mississippi Counties.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

The success of the House of Refuge to continue our mission and to do our lifesaving work is dependent upon volunteers and the financial and product support of corporations and sponsors. We have been fortunate in the past years to have community support and we are hopeful that this year will be no exception.

Please join us in our fall "MISSION I'M POSSIBLE" fundraiser on Saturday, September 23. Please consider purchasing a ticket, donating a door prize or becoming a sponsor. We have three sponsorship levels available. Please email outreach.houseofrefuge@gmail.com or call 573-472-3843 or 573-313-0159 for more information.

Thank you and we hope to see you there!

Shawn Wood

Outreach Coordinator

House of Refuge

P. O. Box 244

Sikeston, MO 63801

573-472-3483

outreach.houseofrefuge@gmail.com