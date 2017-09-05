Natural gas, oil industry has economic benefit to Missouri

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute released a new study that demonstrated that the U.S. oil and natural gas industry supports 10.3 million jobs and added $1.3 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2015. The study found that all 50 states, whether producing or non-producing, benefited from the industry.

The study, produced by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC), shows that Missouri jobs affiliated with the natural gas and oil industry totaled 117,500 and that the value added to the state's economy was $10.4 billion in 2015.

The economic impact of the natural gas and oil industry is another major reason for U.S. policy makers to continue to support infrastructure improvements. These continued investments will have a contributory impact in Missouri. And just as important, as we invest in continued infrastructure, is the issue of national security. It is imperative that the United States maintain its position as world producer so that we never again become reliant upon foreign sources of gas and oil from countries that do not share our democratic values. Our position in the world market enables the U.S. to provide these valuable resources to our allies for defense and military use.

WAYNE WALLINGFORD, state senator (R-27), Cape Girardeau