Katelynn Schuler

Jackson

What's your favorite app?

Instagram.

What skill do you think every person should have?

How to drive well.

What's your unpopular opinion?

I'm a pretty positive person.

What's the best piece of life advice you can give?

Never settle for less than what you deserve.

Clara Shaffer

Terre Haute, Indiana

What's your favorite app?

I'd have to say either Instagram or Snapchat.

What skill do you think every person should have?

To think outside the box.

What's your unpopular opinion?

I feel like Christianity is kind of a false religion. A lot of people say they're Christian but do everything un-Christian.

What's the best piece of life advice you can give?

Do what makes you happy.

Katie Kahrliker

Springfield, Illinois

What's your favorite app?

Snapchat.

What skill do you think every person should have?

Foreign language.

What's your unpopular opinion?

Let people be and be happy.

What's the best piece of life advice you can give?

Everything happens for a reason.

Roger Truett

Gordonville

What's your favorite app?

I really don't do much of that.

What skill do you think every person should have?

Communication.

What's your unpopular opinion?

I don't like Trump.

What's the best piece of life advice you can give?

Go to school and work hard.