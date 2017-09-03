- Man shot fatally at Cape convenience store; Major Case Squad activated (8/27/17)9
- BBQ to the rescue: Cape pit manufacturer deploys equipment to Houston (8/31/17)1
- Homicide victim identified; police seek person of interest (8/29/17)
- EBO MD acquires Cape Family Practice (8/30/17)
- Retired officer announces candidacy for 146th House seat (8/30/17)
- Jackson animal shelter wins $30,000 grand prize from pet foundation (8/28/17)1
- Boil-water order issued for parts of Jackson (9/1/17)
- Major Case Squad probing homicide disbands; possible informant contacted (8/30/17)2
- Federal government approves SkyWest's air service to Cape Girardeau (8/29/17)2
- Blakely says he knew Mosby was suspect in 2000 Sikeston killing (8/25/17)1
GT - 4x4
Katelynn Schuler
Jackson
What's your favorite app?
Instagram.
What skill do you think every person should have?
How to drive well.
What's your unpopular opinion?
I'm a pretty positive person.
What's the best piece of life advice you can give?
Never settle for less than what you deserve.
Clara Shaffer
Terre Haute, Indiana
What's your favorite app?
I'd have to say either Instagram or Snapchat.
What skill do you think every person should have?
To think outside the box.
What's your unpopular opinion?
I feel like Christianity is kind of a false religion. A lot of people say they're Christian but do everything un-Christian.
What's the best piece of life advice you can give?
Do what makes you happy.
Katie Kahrliker
Springfield, Illinois
What's your favorite app?
Snapchat.
What skill do you think every person should have?
Foreign language.
What's your unpopular opinion?
Let people be and be happy.
What's the best piece of life advice you can give?
Everything happens for a reason.
Roger Truett
Gordonville
What's your favorite app?
I really don't do much of that.
What skill do you think every person should have?
Communication.
What's your unpopular opinion?
I don't like Trump.
What's the best piece of life advice you can give?
Go to school and work hard.
