Best Bet: Benton Neighbor Days Festival this weekend

Friday, September 1, 2017

The Benton Neighbor Days annual festival will have a parade, pageants, tournaments, live music, food, fun and more. Today's festivities begin at 5 p.m., and Saturday's will go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Benton City Park in Benton, Missouri.

Pertinent address:

Benton City Park, Benton, Mo.

