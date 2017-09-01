Cape Girardeau police report 9/1/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property at 1510 Rand St.

* Two juveniles were cited on suspicion of property damage in the 1000 block of Independence Street.

* Leroy D. Wren, 54, 317 S. Pacific St., was arrested on suspicion of assault in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway.

* Kelsey R. Spears, 28, 3109 Themis St., was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue on a Randolph County, Illinois, warrant, a Scott County warrant and Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and no insurance.

* Kavion L. Ramey, 23, of Elkhart, Indiana, was arrested at Bertling Street and North Henderson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and theft at 627 S. Sprigg St.

* Timmy E. Donley Jr., 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding on the interstate and no insurance.

Assault

* Assault and burglary were reported at 609 Sycamore Circle.

Burglary

* Burglary was reported at 537 S. Middle St.

Thefts

* Theft was reported at 2402 Erna St.

* Theft was reported at 1821 Marietta St.

* Theft was reported at 412 North St.

Property damage

* Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Highland Drive.

* Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported at South Ellis and Linden streets.

* Property damage was reported at 2815 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

* Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1105 Linden St.

* Request for service was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.

* A 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the 500 block of Albert Street.