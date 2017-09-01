SEMO football kicks off its season at Kansas

Southeast Missouri State University kicks off its college football season Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Southeast nearly pulled off an upset in this matchup in 2014, falling 34-28, scoring 28 second-half points against the Big 12 Conference school.

Over the last few days, the Southeast Missourian has gone in depth into the outlook for this year's team, breaking down the offense, defense and special teams. If you've missed the coverage, you can find it at semoball.com.

Southeast was predicted to finish seventh in the nine-team OVC this year, but predictions have been very wrong in the past, including when prognosticating Southeast.

Southeast has experienced some flashes of impressive play over the past handful of years, playing teams like Kansas close and pulling off upsets of teams ranked in the FCS. Let's hope this is the year that Southeast can maintain that level of play more consistently.

We hope you keep track of the Redhawks on semoball.com throughout the year, and we hope you get the chance to catch some games, particularly at Houck Stadium. You can also catch the games on the radio on 92.9 SEMO ESPN.

We're wishing the Redhawks luck, and of course we hope the players, who give so much of their time and effort, can avoid injury. That's a key to success, too.

Go Redhawks!