*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cruise for a Cure

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, August 31, 2017
User-submitted story by Kara Whitledge-Westrich

Free Car Show on September 9 starting at 9:00 AM at the Jackson City Pool parking lot!

No judging or classes  public donates to their car of choice for

Best in Show!

1st, 2nd, 3rd Place Trophies Awarded at 2:00 PM.

BBQ starting at 10:00 AM  hamburger or hot dog, chips, and drink for $5.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: