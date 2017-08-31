Cruise for a Cure

Free Car Show on September 9 starting at 9:00 AM at the Jackson City Pool parking lot!

No judging or classes  public donates to their car of choice for

Best in Show!

1st, 2nd, 3rd Place Trophies Awarded at 2:00 PM.

BBQ starting at 10:00 AM  hamburger or hot dog, chips, and drink for $5.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.