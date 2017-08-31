Robyn Farrar joins 1st Class Travel team

Robyn Farrar, a Jackson, MO native and graduate, joins the team of 1st Class Travel, Cape Girardeau, MO. We are excited to have Robyn as an addition to our amazing team! She brings with her many years of superb customer service & office management skills.

