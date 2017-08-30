*Menu
August Yard of the month

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
User-submitted story by Nancy Bahn

The Ramblewood Garden Club awarded the August Yard of the Month to Verna Lancaster who gardens on Briarcliff Street. Pictured above are son Daniel Lancaster, Roy and Verna Lancaster, homeowners; Anne Foust, Club President; Nadine Davis, Butterfly Garden Chairman and Bonnie Coy-Svenson, Yard of the Month Committee. Congratulations to the Lancaster's for making Cape a beautiful place to live.

