The Ramblewood Garden Club awarded the August Yard of the Month to Verna Lancaster who gardens on Briarcliff Street. Pictured above are son Daniel Lancaster, Roy and Verna Lancaster, homeowners; Anne Foust, Club President; Nadine Davis, Butterfly Garden Chairman and Bonnie Coy-Svenson, Yard of the Month Committee. Congratulations to the Lancaster's for making Cape a beautiful place to live.