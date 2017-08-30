Newsmakers do more than make news; they make a difference

Topography and weather are what characterize regions.

It's the people who truly define it, shaping the past, present and future. No two of us are exactly alike, and in this land of freedom we are able to pursue the path of our dreams and follow the inspirations that touch us individually.

Sometimes it drives us to be better on our jobs and other times its the inspiration to volunteer. This year 18 individuals have been called to our attention for the excellence they've achieved through talent, vision and dedication. When you do your best on a daily basis, it shows, and people take note.

The Business Today Newsmakers edition, sponsored by First Midwest Bank, came out recently and told the story of some of the ambitious individuals who have been influencing our community on a myriad of levels. This is the fourth annual Newsmakers class, and the 2017 group is a collection of excellence that includes doctors, teachers, public servants, business people and volunteers. It's a pleasure to honor community members for their contributions.

While that recognition has been made in print, all are invited to a public award reception on Sept. 6 at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau. The evening will include a social hour before the presentation at 6 p.m. We hope the community will help us honor these individuals.

If you missed the print edition, check out the stories online at semissourian.com/Newsmakers.