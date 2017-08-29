*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Grandkids and Popsicles

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
User-submitted story by Brenda Friese

Our daughter Amanda Rees enticed the grandkids with Popsicles so she could get an amazing photo.

They are in reverse birth order...

Youngest to oldest...

Charlee Keele

Vince Rees

Logan Keele

Holden Keele

Lain Rees

Bailey Rees

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: