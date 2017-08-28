Burrito-Ville and Sotheast Music Academy to hold #GiveBacktoCape Event

CAPE GIRARDEAU- Burrito-Ville, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will hold its monthly #GiveBacktoCape fundraising event on September 13 from 5-9 p.m. in support Southeast Music Academy Scholarship.

The #GiveBacktoCape event for the Music Academy will donate 10 percent of all sales from 5-9 p.m., including t-shirts, gift certificates, food, beverages, and alcohol. The money raised will go towards the The Music Academys Scholarship fund.

There are currently 255 students ages 3 to 83, and 36 teachers in the Music Academy. Students get instruction in Suzuki strings, voice, all band and orchestra instruments, piano and adult piano said Music Academy Director Steve Schaffner.

Southeast Music Academy is very important for new students to enrich the lives of students through music. The Academy really is focused for those who want to potentially enter the Music Program.

Although we are located at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus, and use campus facilities, we receive no financial support from the University," he said. "We are self-supporting.

Attendees at the event can expect to have great food, music and mingle with various members of the Southeast Missouri Music Academy. Kid-friendly and families encouraged!

Throughout the year, Burrito-Ville holds #GiveBacktoCape events in support of a local organization. You must be a local charity to be considered.