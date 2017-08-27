- Aldi preparing for major renovations (8/24/17)6
- AT&T to hire 150 people at Cape Girardeau call center (8/23/17)
- Blakely says he knew Mosby was suspect in 2000 Sikeston killing (8/25/17)
- Waller withdraws motions in federal case (8/24/17)
- Former Chaffee officer faces DWI charge (8/20/17)2
- Jackson OKs development pact for proposed 75-room hotel (8/23/17)
- Chaffee man charged with attempting to have ex-wife killed (8/20/17)3
- Jumbo size: Rhodes 101 sets a world record with 15-foot, 4,700 gallon drinking cup (8/21/17)3
- Notre Dame honored as one of the top Catholic schools in U.S. (8/23/17)3
- Scientist, author Michio Kaku predicts a future of digitization (8/22/17)1
4x4 - 8/27/17
Harry Sloan
Knoxville, Tennessee
What song do you know by heart?
"Wanksta" by 50 Cent.
Do you speak any language other than English?
I can speak a little bit of Spanish.
What's your favorite video game?
"NBA 2K17"
Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?
"The Addams Family."
Karra Childress
Mounds, Illinois
What song do you know by heart?
"Rake It Up" by Yo Gotti.
Do you speak any language other than English?
No.
What's your favorite video game?
I don't play video games.
Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?
Country Western movies. I hate those movies.
Tony Nguyen
Dover, New Jersey
What song do you know by heart?
I don't know too many, so maybe like a childhood lullaby. Let's say "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."
Do you speak any language other than English?
I know Vietnamese.
What's your favorite video game?
I'm not too much of an avid player. I guess I'd say the classic Pokemon games.
Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?
Jersey Shore.
Robin Drury
Cape Girardeau
What song do you know by heart?
I'd say "Love Song" by Tesla.
Do you speak any language other than English?
No.
What's your favorite video game?
"Galaga."
Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?
Any reality shows.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: