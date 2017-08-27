4x4 - 8/27/17

Harry Sloan

Knoxville, Tennessee

What song do you know by heart?

"Wanksta" by 50 Cent.

Do you speak any language other than English?

I can speak a little bit of Spanish.

What's your favorite video game?

"NBA 2K17"

Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?

"The Addams Family."

Karra Childress

Mounds, Illinois

What song do you know by heart?

"Rake It Up" by Yo Gotti.

Do you speak any language other than English?

No.

What's your favorite video game?

I don't play video games.

Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?

Country Western movies. I hate those movies.

Tony Nguyen

Dover, New Jersey

What song do you know by heart?

I don't know too many, so maybe like a childhood lullaby. Let's say "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."

Do you speak any language other than English?

I know Vietnamese.

What's your favorite video game?

I'm not too much of an avid player. I guess I'd say the classic Pokemon games.

Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?

Jersey Shore.

Robin Drury

Cape Girardeau

What song do you know by heart?

I'd say "Love Song" by Tesla.

Do you speak any language other than English?

No.

What's your favorite video game?

"Galaga."

Are there any TV shows or movies you refuse to watch?

Any reality shows.