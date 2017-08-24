*Menu
Watermelon chillin"

Thursday, August 24, 2017
User-submitted story by Mary Ann Kagle

A day spent at Castor River Park with our daughter Karla and husband David along with Caleb,Nate,Gabe,Timmy, and Noah, visiting from Pewaukee, WI. Watermelon waiting to be eaten.

