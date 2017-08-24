*Menu
Young Entrepreneur Donates Lemonade Stand Profits to Cancer Center

Thursday, August 24, 2017
User-submitted story by Sally Owen
Southeast Cancer Center Experience Manager Lori Bronenkant, left, and Amelias aunt, Jennifer Turner, RN, Southeast Cancer Center, are shown with Amelia and Dawson Peters, who donated proceeds from a summer lemonade stand to the cancer center.

Although just 6 years old, Amelia Peters knows the good feeling that comes with helping others.

Over the summer, Amelia operated a lemonade stand at her home to raise money to benefit cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center.

I wanted to do something to help cure cancer, Amelia said. Her lemonade stand and its mission were the result of a relative being diagnosed with breast cancer. Amelia was supported in her fund raising cause by brother Dawson, 8, who put a sign on his bicycle and rode around the neighborhood.

Amanda and her brother recently presented the Southeast Cancer Center with $191.30 raised through the lemonade stand.

The lemonade stand is closed now, but Beverly Peters, Amelias mom, says her daughter plans to operate it again next summer and continue to help people with cancer.

