Young Entrepreneur Donates Lemonade Stand Profits to Cancer Center

Although just 6 years old, Amelia Peters knows the good feeling that comes with helping others.

Over the summer, Amelia operated a lemonade stand at her home to raise money to benefit cancer patients at the Southeast Cancer Center.

“I wanted to do something to help cure cancer,” Amelia said. Her lemonade stand and its mission were the result of a relative being diagnosed with breast cancer. Amelia was supported in her fund raising cause by brother Dawson, 8, who put a sign on his bicycle and rode around the neighborhood.

Amanda and her brother recently presented the Southeast Cancer Center with $191.30 raised through the lemonade stand.

The lemonade stand is closed now, but Beverly Peters, Amelia’s mom, says her daughter plans to operate it again next summer and continue to help people with cancer.