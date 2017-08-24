- AT&T to hire 150 people at Cape Girardeau call center (8/23/17)
- Aldi preparing for major renovations (8/24/17)4
- Chaffee man charged with attempting to have ex-wife killed (8/20/17)3
- Former Chaffee officer faces DWI charge (8/20/17)2
- Scott City school chief gets raise, while some teachers don't (8/17/17)6
- How to save a life: Lifeguards resuscitated young girl at Cape Splash (8/17/17)2
- Waller withdraws motions in federal case (8/24/17)
- Jackson OKs development pact for proposed 75-room hotel (8/23/17)
- Jumbo size: Rhodes 101 sets a world record with 15-foot, 4,700 gallon drinking cup (8/21/17)3
- PBS crew filming in Cape; Glenn House to be featured (8/17/17)
Cape Girardeau Photographer Named Bronze Medalist at International Photographic Competition
Cape Girardeau Photographer Named Bronze Medalist at International Photographic Competition
Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie is honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography.
Cape Girardeau, MO Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau, MO was named a Bronze Medalist during Professional Photographers of America's 2017 International Photographic Competition. Perez work will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 14-16, 2018. This International Photographic Exhibit is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.
A panel of 33 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from nearly 5,800 total submitted entries at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,660 images were selected for the General Collection and 644 (roughly 11 percent) were selected for the esteemed Loan Collectionthe best of the best. The Loan Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated "Loan Collection" book and over 200 selected General Collection images will be published in the "Showcase" book by Marathon Press.
The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor: acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions and other photography events. Perez was named a Bronze Medalist by earning a merita mark of quality and honorfor each of the four images included in her entry case to the International Photographic Competition. This is the most prestigious competition of its kind, where images are judged based on a standard of artistic excellence, not against each other. In 2017, She was one of only 152 Bronze Medalists.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest international nonprofit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. Almost as long-lived as photography itself, PPA's roots date back to 1869. It assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success. See how PPA helps photographers be more at PPA.com.
Carrie Perez
Photography by Carrie, LLC
2117 Broadway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
573.803.0565
www.photographybycarrieperez.com
https://www.instagram.com/photography_by_carrie/
https://www.facebook.com/PhotographybyCarrie/