AUDITIONS FOR LAST SHOW OF THE SEASON.......

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
River City Players will be holding auditions for the comedy/mystery November show. This will be our last production of the season. Please check dates, times, and location of the auditions on the attached flyer. There are roles for 5 males and 5 females. You must be 21 or older to audition. No prep is necessary as this is a cold reading. Come and be a part of a dedicated, fun, hard working, non for profit organization. Support your local Community Theatre! 🎭

