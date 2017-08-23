- AT&T to hire 150 people at Cape Girardeau call center (8/23/17)
- Aldi preparing for major renovations (8/24/17)4
- Chaffee man charged with attempting to have ex-wife killed (8/20/17)3
- Former Chaffee officer faces DWI charge (8/20/17)2
- Scott City school chief gets raise, while some teachers don't (8/17/17)6
- How to save a life: Lifeguards resuscitated young girl at Cape Splash (8/17/17)2
- Waller withdraws motions in federal case (8/24/17)
- Jackson OKs development pact for proposed 75-room hotel (8/23/17)
- Jumbo size: Rhodes 101 sets a world record with 15-foot, 4,700 gallon drinking cup (8/21/17)3
- PBS crew filming in Cape; Glenn House to be featured (8/17/17)
The American Towman Spirit Ride
(JACKSON, MO − August 2017) The very professionals who earn a living from highway accidents are now taking to the streets to promote highway safety and help safeguard the lives of fellow first responders. The American Towman
Spirit Ride will relay a colorful, ceremonial casket by tow truck across the nation and back. The casket honors first responders who have been killed on the roadside and carries the message: Slow Down, Move Over.
About 250 towing companies across the country are relaying the casket to promote the states Move Over law with processions involving 5,000 tow trucks and emergency service vehicles throughout this 2017 and 2018.
The Ride will pass through Jackson, MO on 08/26/17 with the Spirit casket being relayed to N & S Towing, LLC . A ceremony will take place at 2 PM followed by a procession of tow trucks and emergency service vehicles through
Jackson.
The Move Over law is often ignored and seemingly unknown to many motorists. The law exists in all states of the Union and requires passing vehicles to move over one lane when approaching an incident where emergency lights are
flashing and tow operators, police, fire fighters and emergency-medical technicians are working.
The ceremonial casket, named Spirit, was custom painted by an artist, Cecil Burrowes, who specializes in painting intricate designs on trucks and wreckers. Painted on Spirit are a dozen scenarios depicting first-responders at the scenes of highways incidents.
The casket was built by a lifelong singer-songwriter, Mike Corbin, who composed the Spirit Rides anthem, Booms in the Sky. Corbin performs this song and Bless the Spirit Riders at the ceremony that honors fallen first responders. The ceremony precedes the procession of emergency service vehicles.
Hundreds of roadside professionals are casualties each year of roadside incidents; about 100 of them are fatalities. Among first responders killed, 60% of them are tow operators.
According to American Towman Magazine President Steve Calitri, the Ride is the greatest project in the history of the towing industry, which celebrated its centennial in 2016.
The Spirit Ride was founded by American Towman Magazine and B/A Products and is a project of American Towman Spirit, Inc., a nonprofit corporation, born to promote highway safety. Scores of sponsors have pitched in with funds to
support the coordination of the Ride and its media outreach campaign. All the towing companies participating are
contributing their services.
For more information on the Spirit Ride, please visit ATSpiritRide.com.