1st50K winner adds to excitement for local entrepreneurship

How does an economy, local or national grow?

One business at a time.

Morning Star Behavioral Associates is the latest business to win the Codefi 1st50K competition, an aggressive campaign to boost the local economy through providing resources -- office space, technical assistance, infrastructure access, social support and community integration services -- needed for innovative businesses with new products or ideas.

Lindsey Radcliffe, the owner and CEO of Morning Star received the $50,000 grant, the spoils of winning the competition that featured entrepreneurs from 20 countries. The winner was announced during the recent TechWeek hosted by the Marquette Tech District.

"I'm really committed to creating and growing a successful business, so we can give back to the community, not only through the services we offer, but through renewable philanthropy," Radcliffe told Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn.

Her fruits of victory include membership in Codefi, which includes office space in the Marquette Building for the next year. Morning Star looks to help people with developmental or intellectual disabilities, mental illness or autism, providing a program for clinicians at facilities that aid in behavior analysis and allow for the enhancement of individual's assets with skills that can benefit a business. At face value, it looks like a win-for-all business model, with Morning Star helping the individual become more independent with value in the workforce. The business, which operated in Illinois before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2016, has nine employees, and Ratcliffe hopes to add another by the end of 2018. She said her company serves 800 people with disabilities on any given day and serves about 25 clients from its Cape Girardeau office.

It was the fourth round for the 1st50K, which to date has received applications from 39 countries and 31 states, with grants awarded through the help of the Missouri Technology Corporation and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

Other previous grant winners are Edible Education, Impress Software, Cosmetic Car Tech and Nutlock. The 1st50K seeks entrepreneurs who are from Cape Girardeau or willing to move here. Prior to Morning Star, all the winners had been from outside the area, and all but Nutlock still operate at the Marquette Building.

The grant was first developed by local entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders, hoping the new ventures would boost the economy and social growth in Southeast Missouri. It's modeled after Arch Grants in St. Louis.

We think adding fresh, innovative thinkers into the community is beneficial to all on a multitude of levels.

Their economic success also means growth for the local economy. We congratulate and welcome Morning Star for being the newest kid on the block through 1st50K, which also appears to be a win-win initiative for all involved.